Vernon County Museum Notes

It’s the gift-giving time of year, and the Vernon County Museum’s gift shop might be just the place for you to look for presents. We have a wide selection of history books, both new and used, plus cards, toys, ornaments, and more.

Our best-selling books are about country schools, round barns, and main streets. “Country Schoolhouses of Vernon County, Wisconsin,” is our newest book, and sells for $25. It is arranged alphabetically with one page for each rural school in our county, and features old and new photos and basic information.

“Barns Without Corners: Round Barns of Vernon County, Wisconsin,” by Kevin and Patsy Alderson, is another popular title, and costs $15.95. The book covers the history of Vernon County’s round barns, and includes photos and illustrations of all that are still standing. The gift shop also carries holiday greeting cards with an image of the Lower Ridge round barn near Ontario. Cards are $1 each.

The hardcover book, “Viroqua’s Main Street History, 1846-1996,” by Vic and Donna Navrestad, was published a few years ago and sells for $75. It’s a big book filled with photos and histories of each Main Street building by address, giving a chronological list of owners and their businesses.

Postcards are a favorite item for visitors to buy, and we have a large selection of Vernon County images, both modern and vintage. Postcards are 50 cents each, or three for $1. Toys for children include the classic wooden top, and a child’s first crochet set with yarn, crochet hook, and instructions.

The gift shop also carries the “Vernon County Historical Society Coloring Book,” a book for all ages with nine full-sized pages to color plus two pages of alphabet pictures (“A” is for airplane, “B” is for bicycle). Artwork is of Vernon County scenes, including the Kickapoo River and a round barn. The coloring book is only $5.

For those who still like their music on CD, we have copies of the “Return to the Temple” album by pianist and Viroqua native Bob Hirsch, on sale for $10. The “Local memoirs” section of the shop includes Josie Churchill’s “Dirt Roads” and “Among the Hills,” while the “Military history” section contains the “Vernon County War History” book, chronicling Vernon County’s involvement in World War I.

Lots of options for your holiday shopping. Stop by during our regular public winter hours of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m., or contact us for an appointment. Many books can also be ordered from the online bookstore on our website, https://www.vernoncountyhistory.org/