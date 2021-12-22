Vernon County Museum Notes

Last week we looked at the founding of the Vernon County Health Department 100 years ago. This week we’ll look at the department’s first employee, public health nurse Palma Grahn.

Palma Grahn was born Palmine Hansine Gran in Stoughton, Wisconsin, in late December of 1889. Her parents were Norwegian immigrants. She had an eighth-grade education, and gained some medical knowledge by watching her grandmother practice Norwegian folk medicine in the community. Palma went on to graduate from the Stoughton Surgical School, and by the age of 20 was working as a nurse.

In 1921, when Palma applied for the new position of Vernon County nurse, she was living in nearby Baraboo. She must have felt right at home when she moved to Vernon County, spending her days among immigrants and particularly Norwegians just as she had as a child.

The county nurse had an office inside the Vernon County Normal School building, which today is home to the Vernon County Museum. Much of her work was with schoolchildren, especially rural schoolchildren, who had less access to health care than the city kids. Having an office in the Normal School, or Teachers College, must have been helpful in acquainting her with the schools and the teachers.

Palma wrote a column for the Vernon County Censor, much like this column. In her first article, dated Jan. 11, 1922, she stressed that she was employed by and for the people of Vernon County, and that she was under the supervision of the County Health Committee and of the State Department of Public Health Nursing.

She also went out of her way to say that she was not a doctor, and could not diagnose disease or prescribe medicines, but that she would be inspecting school children and sending home health recommendations, if warranted. She also wrote that “no child will be FORCED to be inspected” but that she hoped for “a hearty co-operation between the people and the nurse” for the sake of public health.

Palma Grahn worked as Vernon County’s public health nurse until the summer of 1924, when Eva Stifter took over the job. Palma moved to Madison and worked as a county nurse there. She never married. By age 50 she was retired and again living in Stoughton, where she died in 1972. Her obituary says that she was “the first public school nurse in eastern Dane County,” and “also was instrumental in opening public health nursing in Sauk and Vernon Counties.”

