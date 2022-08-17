Vernon County Museum Notes

On Friday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m., the Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS), partnering with the Viroqua Women’s Literary Club (VWLC), is hosting a very special event at the Viroqua Cemetery. A new marker will be dedicated which celebrates two of the many local women who were instrumental in the suffrage movement in Vernon County, Tilda Omundson and Kate Goodell. Tilda, a chiropractor, and Kate, a teacher, are both interred in the cemetery. This is just one of the 2,370 markers on the National Votes for Women Trail sponsored by the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites (NCWHS). According to the website: The National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites “seeks to recognize and celebrate the enormous diversity of people and groups active in the struggle for women’s suffrage.” The trail marks the untold stories of suffrage in communities all around the United States. Besides the Viroqua Cemetery marker, the Lucy Stone marker is also featured on this virtual map. This marker, located in the Pioneer cemetery on Sout Rock Street, Viroqua, was erected in 1930 by Dr. Charles V. Porter and marks the general area where suffragist and abolitionist Lucy Stone spoke on July 4, 1856 on these topics. Stone was a major voice in the national suffrage movement.

The NCWHS continues to add these stories to their website and is partnered with the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to provide the donation of 250 roadside markers.

This VCHS/VWLC event is being held on National Equality Day, held each year on Aug. 26. It celebrates the achievement of women’s rights activists and commemorates the passage of the woman’s suffrage amendment passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. It also reminds us of all the obstacles overcome by the strong women who faced them to advance these rights for all women.

Please join us at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Viroqua Cemetery, located at 429 Hickory St. Viroqua Mayor Justin Running will read a commendation and the Honorable Judge Darcy Rood will be our featured speaker. The honorees, Tilda Omundson and Kate Goodell will tell their stories as portrayed by Tena Thompson, D.C. and Deb Deaver. Refreshments will be served in the gazebo.

Just a reminder that the Vernon County Historical Society will be represented at Wild West Days again this year. We will feature an exhibit about the Black Hawk War which culminated in 1832 in Vernon County. Stop by the bank building to learn more about this historic event and visit with one of our volunteers. This year’s event takes place on Aug. 19-21 and is located at 925 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. Hope to see you there!