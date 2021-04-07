Vernon County Museum Notes

Now that April has arrived, the museum has moved to its spring hours. For the months of April and May, the museum will be open Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. It is also open by appointment – just contact us at 608-637-7396, or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org, to set up an appointment.
The warmer weather means that the unheated exhibit halls are coming up to a more comfortable temperature, and now is a good time to visit for a tour. We often change and update exhibits, so there’s always something new to see.
One of the museum objects that you’ll now notice right away is a giant jewelry safe, once used by Lucas Jewelers of 109 S. Main St., Viroqua. The safe has been in a back room for years, but recently it was moved to a new, more-visible location, for visitors to enjoy. It weighs about 2 ½ tons, or about 5,000 pounds. Seven large men pushed and pulled for several hours to move it. Fortunately it’s on wheels!
James W. Lucas used the giant black iron safe in his jewelry store. In 1892, Lucas began working in the watch and jewelry business inside Towner’s Book and Stationery Store at 123 S. Main, where Rockweiler’s is today. In 1907, Lucas bought Joseph Boehrer’s jewelry business a few doors away, at 109 S. Main. Presumably it was shortly after setting up shop there that he purchased the safe, which has the words, “J.W. Lucas, The Jeweler,” painted on the doors. Or perhaps he bought the safe from the previous owner, and then painted his own name on it.
According to the “Viroqua’s Main Street History” book, James Lucas’s son Keith “Pooky” Lucas joined J.W. in the business in 1935, and inherited it when his father died in 1948. Keith ran the business until he sold it to his daughters, Betty and Idelle, in 1967. They in turn operated Lucas Jewelry until they sold it to Jim and Marilyn Biederman in 1975. The safe stayed put all that time, about 100 years, until it was moved to the museum in 2008. Biederman’s Jewelry closed in 2014, and today the storefront houses Blue Bobbin Studio.
We are happy to be able to say that we have a couple of upcoming events. Save the date of Saturday, May 1, for our first cook-out of the season. This will take place outside at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’ll be serving hot dogs and bratwurst as a fundraiser for the chimney repair project. The museum’s chimney, which has long been used by chimney swifts as a roosting site, is being repaired in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group. The chimney swift population is in steep decline, and we are glad that our chimney can continue to help these birds.
Also mark Sunday, June 13, on your calendar, as the date of our annual Cemetery Walk. This year’s walk will be held at the Viroqua Cemetery from 2 to 5 p.m., with tours on the hour. The theme is “Hidden Stories of Diversity in Viroqua.” More details to come!