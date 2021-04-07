Vernon County Museum Notes

Now that April has arrived, the museum has moved to its spring hours. For the months of April and May, the museum will be open Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. It is also open by appointment – just contact us at 608-637-7396, or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org, to set up an appointment.

The warmer weather means that the unheated exhibit halls are coming up to a more comfortable temperature, and now is a good time to visit for a tour. We often change and update exhibits, so there’s always something new to see.

One of the museum objects that you’ll now notice right away is a giant jewelry safe, once used by Lucas Jewelers of 109 S. Main St., Viroqua. The safe has been in a back room for years, but recently it was moved to a new, more-visible location, for visitors to enjoy. It weighs about 2 ½ tons, or about 5,000 pounds. Seven large men pushed and pulled for several hours to move it. Fortunately it’s on wheels!