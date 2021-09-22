Vernon County Museum Notes

This year the Vernon County Health Department celebrates a century of service to the local community. In December of 1921, a small group of community leaders met in the office of the Vernon County Superintendent of Schools to form a Vernon County Health Committee. The superintendent’s office was on the first floor of the Normal School building, exactly where I am sitting to write this column (our museum is housed inside the former Normal School building).

The School Superintendent was George E. Sanford, and he became the secretary of the new committee. Other members included William Dolan, Judge D.O. Mahoney, and Emilie (Westby) Nustad. The goal of the committee was to hire a county nurse.

The first Public Health Nurse hired was Palma Grahn of Stoughton. She also was given an office in the Vernon County Normal School. The office was open six days a week, all day. The nurse’s duties included checking on the sick and quarantining people in their homes if they were suspected of having a communicable disease.

With the influenza epidemic of 1918-1919 so fresh in everyone’s minds, Vernon County was clearly trying to prevent further outbreaks of disease by hiring a trained nurse. Other duties for the nurse involved working with women to promote healthy pregnancies, and working with disabled children who needed state-supported treatment. We’ll provide more on the subject of the Health Department’s centennial in the coming months.

The Vernon County Historical Society’s re-scheduled Pork Chop Dinner will be held this Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., or until the food runs out. The event has been transformed into a drive-through carry-out meal. Food will be served from the parking lot of the Vernon County Museum, located at 410 S. Center Ave., near the intersection of South Main and East South streets.

The menu is pork chops, baked potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, and dessert, with much of the food homemade. Dinners are $10 each. Please enter the museum parking lot from the north side, turning in from East South Street, and exit on the south side, by the hospital/clinic. This is our first experience running a drive-through meal, and we hope it goes well! All proceeds will benefit the historical society, helping to preserve and promote our shared local history.

