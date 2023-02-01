Vernon County Museum Notes

Expanded hours! Beginning Feb. 1, the museum will open one hour earlier on weekdays, at 11 a.m. The winter public hours will now be Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. We hope that the extended hours will be beneficial to all our patrons.

The Vernon County Historical Society now has an Instagram page! If you are on Instagram, be sure to follow us at https://www.instagram.com/vernoncountyhistory. And remember that we also have a Facebook page – find us at https://www.facebook.com/VernonCountyHistoricalSociety. These are additional platforms where we post useful information about opening hours and events, plus lots of fun stuff like historic photos, maps, newspaper articles, essays on local history, and much more.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., local historian Veronica Kleiber will present a short program at the museum in honor of Presidents’ Day. She will tell us about two presidents who hailed from the Midwest – Hoover and Truman. Herbert Hoover was born in Iowa and Harry Truman in Missouri. Hoover served as president from 1929 to 1933, while Truman served from 1945 to 1952. Between their two presidencies was Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served an unprecedented four terms. This program is free and open to the public.

The evening will also include cookies! Herbert Hoover’s wife, Lou Henry, was an early leader of the Girl Scouts in the U.S. and helped to create the Girl Scout cookie fundraiser, so in her honor, homemade cookies and coffee will be served. Also at this meeting, the Vernon County Historical Society’s 2023 budget will be presented, and VCHS members will have an opportunity to cast their ballots regarding the budget.

The first genealogy class of the new year will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the museum at 10 a.m. Teacher Karen Sherry will present a lecture on “Fun Features of Family Search.” Family Search is a free family history website, https://www.familysearch.org/en/, funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. You can use the site to search through historical records in order to learn about your own family.

New students are always welcome to join the class. Classes are free for members of the Vernon County Historical Society, and $5 for non-members. The genealogy class meets on the second Thursday of the month from February through November. Each session lasts about one hour.