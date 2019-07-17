Bratwurst and space travel are both on the calendar for this coming weekend. First, the Vernon County Historical Society is hosting two grill-outs at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 19, and again on Saturday, July 20, we will be serving brats, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and pop.
Then, Viroqua astronaut Mark Lee will present a free public program about space exploration on Saturday, July 20, exactly 50 years since the first moon walk. The program will begin at 2 p.m. at the Viroqua Elementary School’s cafetorium. Lee will talk about his career with NASA and will answer audience questions. This event is co-sponsored by the Vernon County Historical Society, McIntosh Memorial Library, and the Viroqua Area Schools.
Mark Lee began his education in a one-room country school here in Vernon County. He attended Davis School in the town of Jefferson, where he was taught by Pernille (Christenson) Parker. Pernille graduated from Viroqua High School in 1920, and from the Vernon County Normal School in 1921. She was part of the second class of prospective teachers to graduate from the then-new County Normal building.
On Saturday, July 27, we will celebrate the 100th birthday of the Vernon County Normal School building, home of today’s Vernon County Museum. We are throwing a party and open house from 1-4 p.m. that day, complete with birthday cake. Everyone is welcome to attend.
An article written in the Vernon County Censor in September 1919, when the school first opened, describes many of the building’s features that we still enjoy today: “The exterior is of substantial and pleasing appearance, rough art brick shading from dark to light, with figured frescoes appropriately placed, and the red tile roof rising to imposing height, giving it an air of dignity befitting its use and mission…. halls and stairways of beautiful terrazzo with wainscoting of Tennessee marble …wooden floors are all of maple laid upon concrete, and great steel supports and girders coated with plaster of Paris – all these unite in a construction scheme as nearly fire-proof and otherwise indestructible as human ingenuity can conjure forth.”
Come help us celebrate this landmark building’s first 100 years. A special feature of the day will be an opportunity for former students of the school, both Normal School students and Model School students, to do a brief oral history recording of a school memory.
