Vernon County Museum Notes

The Vernon County Health Department is celebrating its centennial this month. In 1921, the state of Wisconsin began to require that counties employ and maintain a Public Health Registered Nurse. When the Vernon County Board met on Nov. 17 of that year, it received a report from the Committee on Miscellaneous Business about hiring such a nurse.

The Miscellaneous Business Committee recommended that the County Board set up a County Health Committee consisting of the Chairman of the Board, the County Superintendent of Schools, the County Judge, the Deputy State Health Officer for Vernon County, plus a “competent woman member.” The County Board Chair at that time was William Dolan, the School Superintendent was George Sanford, and the County Judge was D.O. Mahoney, and they all became members of the new Health Committee.

In 1921, the Deputy State Health Officer for the 1st Congressional District, which apparently included Vernon County at that time, was Dr. F.F. Bowman of Madison. I doubt that he was able to attend many of the meetings of the Vernon County Health Committee.

The duties of the new public health nurse included working with women to promote healthy pregnancies, and I imagine that’s one reason why a “woman member” of the committee was especially desired. I don’t know why anyone felt the need to stipulate that she be “competent”. The woman chosen to serve on the new Health Committee was Emilie (Westby) Nustad. Had the Health Committee been formed just a few years earlier, it would have had a woman on it already in the form of School Superintendent Maud Neprud, but by 1921 she had been replaced by a man.

Also at the Nov. 17, 1921, County Board meeting, the Board agreed to raise $3000 in tax money in order to pay the “salary, expenses, and necessary equipment” of the new county nurse.

The new Vernon County Health Committee met for the first time in December of 1921, at the office of School Superintendent George Sanford. His office was located inside the new Vernon County Normal School building, the building that now is home to the Vernon County Museum. The committee set about hiring the first county nurse, Palma Grahn of Stoughton, who was also given an office inside the Normal School building.

Today’s Vernon County Health Department looks quite different from those early days, but it deals with some of the same issues, including trying to control outbreaks of disease. Next week we’ll learn a little more about the work of the first Vernon County nurse.

