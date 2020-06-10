Vernon County Museum Notes

High school seniors graduating today are no doubt looking forward to their new lives of work or college or both, in spite of all the current uncertainty. Some plan to enter the teaching profession, and are now preparing for several years of study and practice in order to earn their degrees.
One hundred years ago, a high school graduate could enter the Vernon County Normal School and earn a diploma and a teaching certificate within one year, and then get a job teaching in a one-room rural school the next year. Imagine being 18 years old and responsible for the education of dozens of children of all ages.
This week we are celebrating the centennial of the first class to graduate from the Vernon County Normal School building, which is now the home of the museum. The Normal School was founded in 1907, and moved into its own new building in 1919. Many of the first students to walk through the new doors graduated on June 11, 1920. These students were trained to become teachers in the area’s many small country schools.
The museum has a large framed photo of the Class of 1920, which was entirely female. Many of the students have their hair done in little puffs over their ears, and most are wearing a blouse with a sailor collar, both popular fashions of the day.
Their family names show that many of these young women were descendants of recent European immigrants. Research shows that most went on to teach, and to marry.
Darlene Anderson taught at Mt. Pisgah and at Liberty Pole, and she married Sam DeCorolis. Lillie Olson taught at Leum and married Charles Campbell. Evelyn Peterson taught at Clinton, Dilly, Knapp, and Rockton, and married Merlin Peterson.
Veronica Foster taught at Brown and Gardner. Aphra Hereid taught at Debello, Greenwood, Hillsboro, Peterson, West Prairie, and Wood. Essie Goode taught at Bishop Branch, Harmony, and Ottervale.
Lasca (Lorraine) Haverley taught at Asbury West, Bad Ax, Brown, and Seas Branch. She married Harry Amann. Hannah Thurin taught at Bishop Branch, Bristow, Genoa, and Retreat. She married Alfred Frederickson. Mabel Mellem taught at Sag City, Sunnyside, and Tewalt. She married Peter Jerman.
And so on! Twenty-eight young women received their Vernon County Normal School diplomas 100 years ago, and began the next stage of their lives. They had already survived a world war and a global pandemic, and would face the Great Depression within 10 years. They held a class reunion for the first time in 1965. Take heart from their stories of perseverance.
