The Vernon County Museum moves to its springtime hours on April 1. For the months of April and May, the museum will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Happy spring!

Ho-Chunk history will be the subject of our next free public program. Tracy Littlejohn will talk about Ho-Chunk family life with a focus on family roles, gender roles, and kinship. This free public program will be held on Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m., at the museum.

Tracy is a member of the Bear Clan. She works as the Executive Director of Housing for the Ho-Chunk Nation. She describes herself as “an activist/co-conspirator, an unofficial tribal historian, and a doting grandmother.” Over the years she has held a number of tribal positions, including Home School Coordinator, Cultural Resources Researcher, Public Relations, Legislative Chief of Staff, and Gaming Coordinator.

A variety of brochures created by the Ho-Chunk Heritage Preservation Department are available at the museum. The brochure about Ho-Chunk women notes that, “Traditionally, Ho-Chunk women tended the children and small animals. They also built the wigwams and cared for their homes….Men hunted large and small game but the women traditionally cooked and preserved the food and tanned the hides and created useful tools and utensils from the remains of the carcass.”

Another area of traditional Ho-Chunk life that involved gender roles was basketry. The tradition of making black ash splint baskets began in the 1800’s. The baskets became widely popular in the early 1900s, and were sold at roadside stands and at street corners in larger cities.

The Ho-Chunk Heritage Preservation Department’s brochure on “Ho-Chunk Basketry” states that, “A formal division of labor developed within the Nation, and men were called upon to fell trees and pound them into strips, while the women did the actual plaiting.” A black ash tree is cut down, scored, and pounded to remove the wood in strips, or “splints.” The strips are then peeled, scraped, dyed, and woven into baskets.

These are just a few examples of traditional Ho-Chunk gender roles. Learn more about the past, present, and future of family roles, gender roles, and kinship within the tribe by attending the program on April 4. Thanks to Elegant Stone Products for sponsoring this program.