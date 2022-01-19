Vernon County Museum Notes

A “Protest!” exhibit is currently being installed at the museum, briefly covering a number of protest movements that have occurred in Vernon County over the past 150 years. The exhibit is organized around two main protests, one from the late 19th century and one from the late 20th century. It also touches on other protest movements, but to a lesser extent.

The main 19th-century protest is the temperance movement, a subject we’ve looked at here in this column before. The word temperance means “moderation,” and in this context it means moderation in drinking alcohol, or, more usually, total abstinence.

Vernon County was home to chapters of several temperance societies, including the Independent Order of Good Templars and the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. Temperance organizations were established in Vernon County communities with large populations of Yankee and Norwegian settlers, such as De Soto, Esofea, Readstown, Viola, Viroqua and Westby. The nation-wide temperance movement was successful in passing the 18th Amendment, which instituted Prohibition, but the amendment was repealed after 14 years.

The main 20th-century protest movement featured in the exhibit is the protest against low-level military flights, another subject that has been explored here before. In the winter of 1995, a regional organization called “Citizens United Against Low-Level Flights” was formed in Viroqua to combat a new plan by the Air National Guard.

The plan was to establish two new military training flight corridors over southwestern Wisconsin, which would involve thousands of flights per year at altitudes as low as 300 feet passing over parts of Vernon and Crawford Counties. Citizens United mounted a successful campaign to halt the plan.

One element that I find especially interesting about these two protest movements is that they used the arts extensively in their campaigns. The “Protest!” exhibit includes music from the temperance campaign, in the form of hymnals and songbooks including “The Temperance Songster” and “New Anti-Saloon Songs: A Collection of Temperance and Moral Reform Songs.” A recording of temperance music plays in the background while visitors stand near the display, featuring such gems as “A Sober Spouse For Me” and “Close Up the Booze Shop.”

The low-level military flights protest also involved art, and the museum is fortunate to have several pieces in its collection. Richland County artist Ken Stark created two cartoons about the campaign, which are on display. And Westby artist Amos Miller created a painting and woodcut prints depicting local people protesting at the Wisconsin state Capitol. He also made a wonderful papier-mache model of a fighter jet and mounted it on a hard hat – all of these pieces of art are also in the exhibit.

You can view any of our exhibits during the museum’s regular winter hours of Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. To make an appointment, call us at 608-637-7396.

