Vernon County Museum Notes

You might remember that throughout the summer of 2020, we asked a lot of questions in this column about Vernon County’s old country schoolhouses. The point of all those questions was to collect information for a book about the schools, and that book has at last been published. "Country Schoolhouses of Vernon County, Wisconsin" is now available for sale.

The book includes one page for each rural school in the county, arranged alphabetically by school name, from Ames School in town of Liberty through Wood School in town of Greenwood. Each page includes basic information about that school: the school district number, the location of the school, the year it was built and the year it was closed, and any later use of the building, plus photographs old and new.

We have tried to take into account the fact that sometimes district numbers changed, and sometimes a school’s location did too. We also researched how many buildings a school had over the years, and when each opened and closed, such as when a schoolhouse burned down and was replaced. And we have recorded what happened to each school building once the school closed, as that information was available to us.

The book is also full of historic photographs, featuring the schoolhouses and the children who went to them. A special feature is the modern, full-color photographs of the old school buildings as they look today, for those buildings that are still standing, which is the majority of them.

A map at the front of the book will help you to locate the schools in the locations where they stood about 100 years ago, especially useful if you can’t quite remember the name of a school but do know where it was. At the back of the book is a list of alternative names for those schools that had name changes over the years. For example, if you want to look up Central School but don’t see it in the book, the list at the back will show you that the more common name was Partridge School, in the town of Wheatland, and that’s the name it’s found under.

The book sells for $20, plus $5 shipping if you need it mailed. Books are available for sale at the museum during regular hours, which are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., through the end of October. (Winter hours of Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, noon to 4 p.m., begin on Nov. 1.)

Books can also be purchased from our online bookstore – go to our website at vernoncountyhistory.org, and either look for the announcement on the home page, or click on “Bookstore” in the index on the left.

In celebration of this new book, a Rural School Road Rally has been planned for Saturday, Oct. 23. The rally will involve taking a drive through northwestern Vernon County to view the old rural schools as they are today. First pick up a map at the Seas Branch School, now located next to Westby Elementary, between 9 a.m. and noon on Oct. 23. Suggested donation of $10 to participate. For more information, visit our website, vernoncountyhistory.org.

