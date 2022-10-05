Vernon County Museum Notes

Thank you to everyone who helped to make our annual pork chop dinner a success! We again sold out, and we are grateful to everyone who donated, cooked, baked, served, bought, and ate.

October is here, with its focus on Oktoberfest and German culture. In honor of that, German genealogy will be the theme of our next genealogy class, which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m., at the museum. The class will watch a webinar about researching German ancestors.

Genealogy classes are held in the museum’s first-floor, wheelchair-accessible conference room. Classes are free for members of the Vernon County Historical Society, and $5 for non-members. New students are always welcome.

Many German immigrants settled in Wisconsin in the mid to late 1800s. By 1900, Germans constituted 34% of the state’s population, but in Vernon County they were never more than 8% of the county’s population. Most German immigrants in Vernon County settled in the Towns of Bergen and Hamburg, closest to the major German population in La Crosse. They tended to settle in tight-knit communities comprised of others from the same place in Germany.

Local German institutions included churches, such as St. John’s and St. Matthew’s German Lutheran churches in Bergen, and the two St. Peter’s German Lutheran churches in Hamburg. Some country schools were also predominantly German, including Brinkman Ridge School in Hamburg. Former teacher Helen (Larson) Monson remembered that the students there spoke German, but were not allowed to speak it in the schoolyard.

On the subject of country schools, here’s something to put on your October calendar: Saturday, Oct. 22, will be the date of this year’s country schoolhouse road tour. The route will cover the eastern portion of Vernon County, passing by many former country schools. Some of the remaining buildings have been creatively re-used as homes or for storage, some stand empty, and some are gone although their former locations are known.

The tour will begin in La Farge, travel to and from Hillsboro, and end in Rockton. A tour guide booklet will be for sale with a map, explaining the route and the location of the many schoolhouses along the way. The book, “Country Schoolhouses of Vernon County, Wisconsin,” will also be available for sale that day. More details to come soon about this exciting event.

Throughout the month of October, the museum and archives continue to be open Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment.