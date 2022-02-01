Vernon County Museum Notes

Happy (Chinese) New Year! The Year of the Tiger begins on Tuesday, Feb. 1. At last year’s Cemetery Walk we featured the stories of several Chinese-American laundrymen who worked in Viroqua in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including Yep Fook Loy. Research for the Walk revealed that most or all of these Viroqua laundrymen were related to each other, at least distantly. The laundry business was begun by Yep Sing Kee around 1895, and continued over the years by Yep Cum Poy, Yep Young, Yep Lee, Loo Him, Yep Sheun, and others.

Yep Fook Loy began working in the Viroqua laundry in 1908. Ten years later, during World War I, he was drafted into the army, but returned to Viroqua after the war to briefly run the laundry again, before selling it to Yep T. “Jack.” Jack ran the laundry for some months and then sold it to a Norwegian immigrant, Peter Mehlum, in July 1920, and the era of Chinese laundrymen in Viroqua was over.

Genealogy classes are starting up again for 2022. The first class of the year will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m., in the museum’s conference room. Students will watch a webinar about “Non-Population Schedules: Your Next Step in Census Research,” covering issues such as mortality, acreage, etc.

Classes are free for members of the Vernon County Historical Society, and $5 each for non-members. Students are asked to wear masks; also note that our large conference room has space for people to spread out. Many thanks to genealogy class teacher Karen Sherry for keeping the classes going throughout the pandemic.

Applications will soon be due for the 2022 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Awards. The Wisconsin State Fair annually honors families who have dedicated their lives to Wisconsin farming for 100 or 150 years. The Century Farm and Home Program began in 1948 in conjunction with Wisconsin’s centennial celebration. There are currently 9,817 century farms and homes in the state. The Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Program began in 1998 as part of Wisconsin’s sesquicentennial celebration, and has since honored 982 families.

Families need to provide proof of continuous family ownership of their Wisconsin farm property for either the last 100 or 150 years. All property owners will then be honored at a special program at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, to be held in August. Applications are available at the Vernon County Museum and at the Vernon County UW-Extension office. They must be sent to the State Fair offices and postmarked by Tuesday, March 1.

