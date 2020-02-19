Vernon County Museum Notes

This year, 2020, we will mark the 150th birthday of the Sherry-Butt House, located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua. The house is owned by the Vernon County Historical Society and operated as a historic house museum. It is named for its two previous owners, the Butt family and the Sherry family, and tours of the house focus on their lives and remaining belongings.
Lawyer and Civil War colonel Cyrus Marion Butt had the house built in 1870 for his growing family. An article in the Vernon County Censor of May 11, 1870, reads, “Col. Butt has begun the erection of his proposed dwelling house. It will be located on the fine building spot just north of the village, on the right hand side of the road.”
And two months later, on July 20, the newspaper remarked that, “Col. Butt’s new residence is progressing. It is situated on the beautiful rising ground just north of the village, and shows off to good advantage. It will be a large, roomy house.” Note that Viroqua was still called a village in 1870; it officially became a city in 1885.
When the house was first built, the Butt family consisted of Cyrus, his wife Margaret, their toddler daughter Esther, and their newborn son William. Three more children were born once the family had moved into the big white house on Main Street: Jane, Cyrus Jr., and Beth. Cyrus and Margaret lived in the house until their deaths, and then daughter Jane inherited it.
Orbec and Hilda Sherry purchased the home in 1947 from Jane Butt. The Sherrys married in 1922, and then lived and farmed south of Viroqua, on Belgium Ridge, where they raised their two children, Mary and Orbec Jr. Two years after Orbec and Hilda moved into town to settle into what was still called “Col. Butt’s residence,” their daughter Mary held her wedding at the house. The Vernon County Historical Society bought the house shortly after Orbec died in 1988.
To help celebrate the house’s 150th, we’d like to tell some of the lesser-known stories about the people who have lived there. We plan to cover all of the Butt family members and all of the Sherry family members, plus the maids and farmhands and maybe even the renters who once lived in the house. Some of the house’s past residents have been thoroughly researched and discussed in recent years, but this is an opportunity to talk about the other residents of the house as well.
Watch this space for further details of how the Sherry-Butt House’s birthday will be celebrated this year.