Vernon County Museum Notes

Did you know that Vernon County is the only county with the most standing round barns in the U.S.? At one time, our county had more than 20 round barns; now there are only 10 remaining. Lyle Bernau of rural Westby will give his presentation, “Round Barns: Past and Present” at the Vernon County Historical Society’s Volunteer and Member Banquet to be held on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Bernau will speak about round barns in general and photographs of area barns from the museum’s archives will be on display. This year the banquet will be held in the handicapped accessible dining hall of Viroqua United Methodist Church at 211 S. Center St., Viroqua. Social time begins at noon and the event will begin at 12:30. Lunch will be catered by Kickapoo Corners, Readstown. The menu is: Beef or chicken casserole with homemade noodles, coleslaw, roll and butter and a cookie. The cost per person is $12. Tuesday, Nov. 8, is the last day to make a reservation. Please contact the museum by calling 608-637-7396. Everyone is welcome.

After the presentation, we will introduce this year’s honorees, Bonnie Sterling, 2022 Volunteer of the Year and Angie Cina, Lifetime Achievement Award winner. Gail Frie will pass along the Andy Rooster award to another deserving volunteer. During a brief business meeting, members will be asked to vote for two new board members who will begin serving in 2023.

Thanks to everyone who attended the Country Schoolhouse Tour in the La Farge area on Oct 22! Guidebooks and maps are still available for purchase at the museum so you can take the tour anytime. Keep in mind that most of the “stop and visit” locations featured on the day of the tour will not be open. We still have guidebooks and maps for the Country Schoolhouse Road Rally which was held in October 2021. This tour follows a route in the northwestern portion of Vernon County, starting in Viroqua, going west on Hwy. 56, north on K to Hwy. 162 to Coon Valley, then south on B to Westby. Please be respectful, as these schools are on private property.

Museum hours are changing for the month of November and will continue through March. Visit us on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. We are also open by appointment, so call the number above if you would like to make other arrangements.