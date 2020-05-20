Vernon County Museum Notes

The Vernon County Museum is planning to re-open to the public on Monday, June 1. Our summer schedule is Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These hours are for the months of June, July, and August.
The Vernon County Historical Society is following established guidelines regarding safe practices during this time of crisis. We have instituted extra cleaning at our museum. Researchers will be seated at separate tables, with extra tables set up in the conference room. Exhibit visitors will follow a one-way path through the exhibit halls whenever possible, to put more space between individuals and families. Everyone is asked to bring a mask when visiting the museum.
We will strive to be adaptable and flexible, to change as the situation changes, and to accommodate visitors’ needs and wishes. In return, we ask for your patience – every business and building is different, and we’ll have to learn what works best here.
In another sign of improvement, the Vernon County Historical Society will be holding our first grill-out of the season at Nelson Agri-Center, 217 N. Center Ave. in Viroqua.
It will be held on Sunday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The menu includes bratwurst and hamburgers. Again, we’ll be employing a number of safety measures to make this possible.
Because of the loss of revenue over the past two months, our fundraisers have become more important than ever – please come out to support local history!
The historic Sherry-Butt House, 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, will be opening for the summer season on Saturday, May 30.
Summer hours are Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day, from 1 to 5 p.m. Costumed tour guides provide house tours throughout the afternoons, and visitors are welcome to tour the grounds on their own.
House tours are $5 per person, and are usually conducted only with individuals or family groups, which will help maintain social distancing.
Again, everyone is asked to bring a mask when visiting the house.
This year, 2020, the Sherry-Butt House is celebrating its 150th birthday!
We will be sharing more stories about the house’s residents with you this summer, both here in this column and in a special exhibit installed throughout the rooms of the House.
Staff and volunteers have done research to learn more about all of the people who lived at the house, not just the famous ones, and to learn more about them than just their names and dates.
Tour guides are needed to work at the Sherry-Butt House this summer.
If you would like to step back in time, slow down, appreciate a non-digital world, and soak up the atmosphere of a gracious Victorian home, then please consider becoming a volunteer tour guide.
Training is provided, and the duties are light. Contact the museum at 637-7396 or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org for more information.
