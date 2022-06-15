Vernon County Museum Notes

The Vernon County Historical Society has a busy summer of events planned. First, our next grill-out will be Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., at Nelson Agri-Center on Decker Street in Viroqua. The menu is hot dogs and bratwurst, and proceeds will benefit the historical society, helping us to continue to preserve and promote local history.

For the month of July, the “See Viroqua” art exhibit will be on display at the museum. Last year, six local artists were commissioned by the Viroqua Chamber Main Street to create five posters about Viroqua. Based on the Works Progress Administration’s “See America” posters of the late 1930s and early 1940s, these unique, artistic posters celebrate what makes Viroqua special. The five original posters plus artist biographies will be on view at the museum throughout July. Museum hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Monday, July 4, the annual Strawberry Shortcake Social will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the historic Sherry-Butt House located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua. A $6 ticket, available for purchase that day, will get you a bowl of homemade shortcake topped with strawberries and frozen vanilla custard, and a beverage on the side. Your ticket also gives you the opportunity to tour the house, which was built in 1870 and contains many of its original furnishings. Live music will be played on the lawn during the festive afternoon.

Our first ever Swift Night Out will take place on Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m., at the museum. All summer long, you can see and hear chimney swifts swooping and chittering overhead throughout the day across Viroqua and especially at the museum. The museum’s large chimney is an attractive place for hundreds of these birds to roost at night, and as the sun begins to set, they return and fly around the chimney in a dramatic fashion. That’s what we’ll be watching on July 9.

The event will take place outside in the museum’s parking lot, so we can all observe the birds. The evening will begin at 8PM with a brief talk about chimney swifts by Barb Duerksen of the Wisconsin Society of Ornithology. Then, between 8:30 and 9 p.m., we’ll watch the swifts return to roost in the chimney. Popcorn will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair to sit on. And during the month of July, watch for our chimney swift exhibit in the “community window” just south of Citizens First Bank on Main Street in Viroqua.

Lots to do this summer! Hope to see you at these events. For more information, contact the museum at 608-637-7396, or check out our website, vernoncountyhistory.org

