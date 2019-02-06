Norwegian genealogy will be the subject of the museum’s first genealogy class of 2019. On Thursday, Feb. 14, guest teacher Anne Farning of Norskedalen will talk to the class about Norskedalen’s library and its genealogy resources. The class begins at 10 a.m. and is held in the museum’s first-floor conference room.
Anne serves on the Library Committee at Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center, located just outside of Coon Valley. She is very familiar with the genealogy material available at that institution’s Jennifer Lee Marker Memorial library. Both Norskedalen’s reference library and our museum’s reference library contain bygdebøker, which is a Norwegian term for “rural community books.” These books can be very useful when researching Norwegian family history.
Bygde books, as they are commonly called, are local history books, and they often come in a set of several large volumes. Each set of books covers a small rural community in Norway. The books provide a variety of information but are especially noted for their histories of individual farms and families, listing every person who has ever lived at a particular farm, when possible. They can also include vintage photographs of people and places in that community.
Two things to keep in mind when working with bygde books: first, they are written in Norwegian. And second, they sometimes contain errors, so be prepared to check other sources to confirm information.
Our museum has bygde books for several rural communities in Norway, including Åsen, Lavik, Luster, Stange, Vik i Sogn, and Gyland in Flekkefjord. Norskedalen also has many bygde books, and you can learn more about them and about the Norskedalen library’s other resources at the Feb. 14 class. New students are always welcome to join the class. Vernon County Historical Society members attend for free, and nonmembers are asked to pay $5 per session.
