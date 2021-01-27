Vernon County Museum Notes

The U.S. inauguration last week added another chapter to the story of women’s voting rights in our country. To elect the nation’s first female vice president 100 years after the passage of the 19th Amendment, the women’s suffrage amendment, seems significant. All of the Vernon County suffragists we have talked about here over the years – Maud Neprud, Tilda Omundson, Amy Gott, and others – helped to make this moment possible.
This year we will mark a related centennial, that of the passage of Wisconsin’s Equal Rights Amendment in June of 1921. Wisconsin was the first state in the nation to pass an ERA. The amendment read, “Women shall have the same rights and privileges under the law as men in the exercise of suffrage, freedom of contract, choice of residence for voting purposes, jury service, holding office, holding and conveying property, care and custody of children and in all other respects.” However, the wording of the law was so general, and the law itself was subject to so many interpretations, that it didn’t have much effect.
This summer, from June 14 to June 27, the Vernon County Museum will host a Wisconsin Historical Society traveling exhibit called, “We Stand on Their Shoulders: A History of Wisconsin Women and Voting.” The exhibit will feature stories about both the 19th Amendment and the Equal Rights Amendment, among other important voting rights milestones in our state.
In honor of these centennials, and to prepare for the traveling exhibit, we invite you to participate in a Stitching for Suffrage Challenge. Over the next few months, crochet or knit something in the traditional suffrage colors of purple, white, and/or gold/yellow. We saw all of these colors in the clothing worn at last week’s inauguration, with a bright yellow coat, an all-white ensemble, and lots of purple. You can learn more about the meanings of these colors from this National Park Service webpage: https://www.nps.gov/articles/symbols-of-the-women-s-suffrage-movement.htm
Bring your finished item(s) to the museum by Friday, May 28, to be included in a display related to the “Wisconsin Women and Voting” exhibit. Those who contribute will have their names placed in a drawing for a gift card from one of several local businesses. You may pick up your project after the exhibit closes, or you may donate it to our silent auction, with proceeds going toward the Vernon County Historical Society. For more information, contact the museum at 637-7396, or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.