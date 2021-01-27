Vernon County Museum Notes

The U.S. inauguration last week added another chapter to the story of women’s voting rights in our country. To elect the nation’s first female vice president 100 years after the passage of the 19th Amendment, the women’s suffrage amendment, seems significant. All of the Vernon County suffragists we have talked about here over the years – Maud Neprud, Tilda Omundson, Amy Gott, and others – helped to make this moment possible.

This year we will mark a related centennial, that of the passage of Wisconsin’s Equal Rights Amendment in June of 1921. Wisconsin was the first state in the nation to pass an ERA. The amendment read, “Women shall have the same rights and privileges under the law as men in the exercise of suffrage, freedom of contract, choice of residence for voting purposes, jury service, holding office, holding and conveying property, care and custody of children and in all other respects.” However, the wording of the law was so general, and the law itself was subject to so many interpretations, that it didn’t have much effect.