Architects Albert Parkinson and Bernard Dockendorff designed buildings that some readers probably see every day, and others see frequently. The Parkinson and Dockendorff architectural firm was based in La Crosse from 1902 into the 1940s. The firm designed over 800 buildings throughout the region, many of which are still standing today.
In Westby, these buildings include both Coon Prairie churches, the one in the city and the one in the country, plus the Bekkedal Unseth building on Main Street, now owned by Organic Valley. The architects also designed several Westby homes including the Prairie Style house at 302 Melby.
In Viroqua too, Parkinson and Dockendorff designed several homes including 305 E. Jefferson, sometimes called the Proctor/Menn house (for its former owners), and 211 E. Terhune, an eclectic English cottage. They also designed the former Bekkedal tobacco warehouse at the corner of Decker and Washington, the 1st National Bank on Main Street, and, most significantly to us, the current Vernon County Museum building (former Normal School), which was completed in 1919.
This Saturday, July 27, we will celebrate the 100th birthday of the old Vernon County Normal School building. Now the museum, it is located at the corner of South and Main streets in Viroqua. Stop by between 1 and 4 p.m. to enjoy birthday cake, visit with alumni, and tour the building. Former students of the school, both Normal School and Model School students, will be given an opportunity to do a brief oral history recording of a school memory. Special exhibits will include a display on Parkinson and Dockendorff.
The Westby Area Historical Society is also highlighting the works of Parkinson and Dockendorff this Saturday, July 27. The Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies event runs from 1 0a.m. to 3 p.m. at 111 Bekkedal Ave. in Westby, and will feature a driving tour of the Parkinson and Dockendorff buildings in Westby (you will be driven in a people-hauler). Albert Parkinson was born in England and lived in Sparta and La Crosse, but he became so attached to Westby that he chose to be buried in the nearby Country Coon Prairie Cemetery. Both he and his business partner Bernard Dockendorff died in September of 1952.
The Vernon County Historical Society’s one-room Foreaker School and historic St. Mary’s Church, both at 606 W. Broadway, will also be open on Saturday, July 27, with an open house from 1-4 p.m. Many of the Vernon County Normal School students had careers teaching in rural one-room schools, and the Foreaker open house will highlight that experience.
