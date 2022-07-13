Vernon County Museum Notes

Thanks to everyone who attended our rainy Strawberry Shortcake Social on the 4th at the Sherry-Butt House. The afternoon started out wet but got progressively better, and more and more people came out as the weather improved. Also thanks to the many volunteers who helped make the social a success by donating their time and talents. And thank you to the local businesses that donated supplies, including frozen custard from Culver’s, flowers from Quillin’s Floral, coffee from Wonderstate, plus strawberries at a reduced price from Quillin’s. We are really grateful for all of the community support!

The Temple Theatre building on Viroqua’s Main Street will be celebrating its centennial this August. Those of you who read the “100 Years Ago” column available at our website, vernoncountyhistory.org, will have noticed the many mentions over the past year about the construction of the new Temple Theatre in 1921 and 1922. A major fire in the business district had burned down the earlier Masonic Temple in 1920.

The construction of the new building was reported on regularly in the Vernon County Censor newspaper. In November 1921, the newspaper noted that “the big 13-ton 60 foot beam which goes above the stage in the theatre was the heaviest load ever wheeled through this city”, and that “the raising of the huge piece of steel will be watched with interest.”

The Masons’ lodge rooms were constructed on the second floor, and a movie theatre on the first floor. Those were the days of silent films, so a theatre organ was purchased to provide music during the movies. In March 1922, it was reported that organist Ben Brown had “selected a Hope Jones Wurlitzer pipe organ for the new Temple theatre which will cost no less than $10,000”, and when it arrived in May, the newspaper remarked that “Ben Brown is treading on air these days. The grand pipe organ has arrived – twelve thousand pounds of it.”

The Viroqua Masonic Lodge is planning a Temple Theatre centennial celebration for the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. More details to come. Look around you at new buildings in your community – which do you think will still be standing in 100 years?

The “See Viroqua” exhibit is now on display in the conference room at the museum. Stop by during regular museum hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to view the five original posters and the artist biographies, which we have paired with museum objects that highlight some of the themes presented in the posters.