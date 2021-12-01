Vernon County Museum Notes

Every fall, the Wisconsin Historical Society hosts a conference for local historians and historic preservationists. Both this year and last year, the conference was held online, via Zoom, due to the ongoing pandemic. One of the great things about this conference is that it’s very focused on Wisconsin, with lots of relevant topics.

Just reading through the titles of the sessions gives you an idea of where the history profession is headed in our state and what local historians are thinking about: “Wisconsin’s Emerging National Heritage Areas," “Where Does Heritage Tourism Fit in the Larger Travel Puzzle?," “The Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary," “Tax Credits for Historic Building Rehabilitation," and so much more.

Liz Arbuckle, a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, led the session called, “Everywhere With a Good Feeling: How to Incorporate Native History in Local Museums." Our own Vernon County Museum is always working to do this, to present more Native history, and specifically Ho-Chunk history. We also have the story of the Sauk and Meskwaki peoples and the Blackhawk War to share. Increasingly we are spreading these stories around the museum, into different exhibits, rather than confining them to one room as in the past.

“Effective Outreach: Taking Your Stories on the Road Without Leaving Your Collections Behind” was a session that reminded us that while people aren’t always able to walk through the front door of the museum, especially during a pandemic, we can still reach them. One of the ways we do this is by attending festivals, such as the Vernon County Fair, where this year we presented information about the history of public health care in Vernon County. Another way we do this is by offering three different Viroqua walking tours, available both in paper format on brochure racks inside and outside the museum, and in digital format on our website: https://www.vernoncountyhistory.org/walking/walk_tours.php

Two history professors from UW-La Crosse led a session on “Doing LBGTQ+ History in Small City Wisconsin." Dr. Beaujot and Dr. Macias-Gonzalez talked about their research on the subject, including that there has been a network of gay dairy farmers in this region for decades, and that Protestant churches in small cities have long been supportive of the queer community. I also learned that Wisconsin was the first state to pass gay rights and the first state with openly-gay politicians. Our museum also does research on this topic, and we have a file on it in the archives.

It was a good conference, and I look forward to more in the future.

We are sorry to say that we will again not be able to host a Tour of Homes this December, due to the ongoing pandemic. But the first floor of the museum will be festive with our many vintage holiday decorations for everyone to enjoy. The museum will be open throughout December for our regular winter hours of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment.

