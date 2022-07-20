Vernon County Museum Notes

The “See Viroqua” Arts Project continues to be on display at the museum through the end of July. The project is based on the WPA’s “See America” posters of the late 1930s and early 1940s. “WPA” stands for Works Progress Administration, a New Deal program formed in 1935. (It was renamed the Work Projects Administration in 1939.) The New Deal was President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s plan to help the country out of the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Among many other activities, the WPA employed artists during the Depression to make thousands of posters. These posters publicized community activities, educational programs, health programs, exhibits, theatrical productions, and more. The “See America” posters promoted travel to various places in the U.S. Today, the Library of Congress owns the largest collection of WPA posters, and they can be viewed online at https://www.loc.gov/pictures/collection/wpapos/

The “See Viroqua” posters, created in 2021, promote travel to Viroqua. The five posters were made by six local artists. Viroqua Chamber Main Street created this project, commissioned the artists, and organized the touring exhibit. The exhibit includes the original posters and the artists’ biographies. While the exhibit is at the museum in July, we are displaying each poster with related objects from the museum collection.

Rena Medow’s artwork for the “See Viroqua” project features the Cunningham-Cina round barn in the background, and deer in the foreground. The Cina round barn is located on Upper Maple Dale Road in Viroqua, and has a reddish tile exterior. It was built for Bert and Mary Cunningham in 1915, and has stayed in the family over the years. After Bert and Mary, ownership was transferred to one of their daughters, and years later to another daughter, and now today the barn is owned by a granddaughter.

We have paired this poster with a fawn (taxidermied) from the estate of Selmer Hanson, displayed in a small glass case, and with a round barn model made by Bert De Witt of Bloomingdale. Bert researched Vernon County’s round barns before carefully building his replica, which is made of a red tin exterior and includes wooden stanchions and a hayloft on the inside. Free maps featuring directions to Vernon County’s round barns are available with this display. (They can also be viewed at our website at http://vernoncountyhistory.org/roundbarns/roundbarns.php)

You may visit all of the museum’s exhibits during regular summer hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment.