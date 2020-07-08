Vernon County Museum Notes

The Vernon County Historical Society is celebrating another milestone in 2020, the 150th birthday of the Sherry-Butt House! This simple but elegant two-story home, located at 795 N. Main in Viroqua, was built in 1870 by Cyrus M. and Margaret (Mc Auley) Butt. An excerpt from the Vernon County Censor, dated May 11, 1870, states: “Col. Butt has begun the erection of his proposed dwelling house. It will be located on the fine building spot just north of the village, on the right-hand side of the road.”
Today the Sherry-Butt House is owned and operated as a museum by the Vernon County Historical Society. In order to get to know the members of the Butt family and of the second family to own the home, Orbec and Hilda Sherry, we are featuring the home’s residents in a series of columns. This week we’ll look at Col. Cyrus M. Butt.
Cyrus Marion Butt was born in Morgan County, Ohio in 1833. His father was a Methodist minister, a veteran of the war of 1812, and of Irish descent. Butt attended Ohio Wesleyan University, taking the scientific course, from 1853-55, then studied law with a law firm in Mc Connellsville, Ohio in 1856.
In the spring of 1857 he moved to Des Moines, Iowa with his father. (His mother had died in Ohio in 1849.) One year later he moved to Viroqua. It was here that he finished studying for the law and was admitted to the Bar in 1859. He partnered with other attorneys in his law practice and later with his son Cyrus M. Butt II. His lifelong interest in education also prompted him to teach in the Viroqua schools.
When the Civil War broke out, he assisted in assembling Company A of the 25th Regiment, along with his neighbor, Jeremiah M. Rusk. His tour of duty took him first to Minnesota in 1862 during the U.S.-Dakota War, and later he fought under General Sherman at Vicksburg. Butt served 4 years, 3 months, 14 days and was never wounded or taken prisoner. In January, 1865 he joined with the 48th Wisconsin Infantry and was sent to “Indian Territory” in western Kansas. He was discharged on Feb. 26, 1866 and mustered out as a lieutenant colonel.
Col. Butt married Margaret Mc Auley of Mt. Sterling, Crawford County on Oct. 16, 1864. They had five children: Esther, called Etta; William Edward, or “Tom”; Jane, also known as Jennie; Cyrus II; and Margaret Elizabeth, called “Beth." They only had one grandchild, Cyrus M. Butt III, born to Tom and his wife Nellie in 1909.
In addition to his law practice, Butt also managed their farm, consisting of 240 acres. They raised stock, grew tobacco and had a large apple orchard.
Butt served the public in many capacities – as state senator, county judge, district attorney, county treasurer, Vernon County Asylum trustee, village trustee and mayor.
The colonel was described as a “free thinker” when it came to religion and politics. He and his wife were both regarded as considerate of the unfortunate. He stayed active up until his death in 1921 at the age of 86.
Learn more about Col. Butt and all the other past residents of this gracious historic home by visiting the site for a tour. The Sherry-Butt House is open to visitors on summer Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Admission is $5, and children under age 9 are free.
