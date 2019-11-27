Vernon County Museum Notes

If you’re in downtown Viroqua on the evening of Friday, Nov. 29, for the Twinklefest parade, then be sure to watch for the Vernon County Historical Society’s parade float. The antique cutter featured on our float will put you in the mood for snow and the holidays.
Kickapoo Coffee has invited the public to a conversation about the Kickapoo tribe and specifically the tribe’s history here in Vernon County. This free event will be held at the Temple Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 5, and will feature Lester Randall, chairman of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas. Refreshments will be served from 5:30-6 p.m., and the conversation will begin at 6 p.m. and last until about 7:30 p.m. Afterward, coffee and cookies will be served at the nearby Kickapoo Coffee Café.
The name “Kickapoo” is found on many places in and around Vernon County, including the town of Kickapoo, the village of Kickapoo Center, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, and the Kickapoo Area Schools. Most of these places were probably named for the Kickapoo River, which in turn was named for the tribe that once hunted in this region.
Lester Randall stopped in Viroqua this past summer as he traveled through the states where the Kickapoo once lived – Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio. He is currently engaged in a project to recover his tribe’s history. The Temple Theatre event will be an opportunity for him to share some of what he has learned, and for the public to ask him questions.
Other speakers that evening will include Mosiah Bluecloud and Jenny Flinders. Mosiah is a Kickapoo language instructor and a member of the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma. Jenny is employed by the University of Kansas, and has been working with Lester Randall on the tribe’s history project and on the new Kickapoo Tribal Museum in Kansas.
Remember to put the Candy Cane Tour of Homes on your calendar. This year’s tour will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $10, available that day at the museum. The tour begins at the museum, where you can pick up a map and enjoy holiday treats. Five houses in and around Viroqua will be featured on the tour.