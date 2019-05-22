Current Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel will portray long-ago mayoral candidate Tilda Omundson in the Vernon County Historical Society’s upcoming Cemetery Walk. The walk will be held Sunday, June 2, at 4 p.m., at the Viroqua Cemetery. The theme of this year’s walk is centennials, and one of the centennials is women’s right to vote.
During this past March, Women’s History Month, we explored Tilda Omundson’s life in this column. Born in Springville in 1875, Tilda campaigned around Vernon County for women’s suffrage in the early 1900’s. She gained the leadership and organizational skills necessary for this campaign through her membership in the Viroqua Literary Club and the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, and through her work as a teacher.
After the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified by 36 states, a process that was completed by August of 1920, the majority of women in the U.S. gained the right to vote. Tilda then went on to become more involved in politics, running for Viroqua mayor in 1934 (she lost) and running for Viroqua City Council in 1953 (she won!).
We are thrilled that this historic female politician will be played by a current female politician. Learn more about Tilda and other historic figures buried in the Viroqua Cemetery at the Cemetery Walk June 2. The walk begins at the cemetery gate at 4 p.m. Most of the walk will be on paved surfaces in the old part of the cemetery. A donation of $5 is requested. Refreshments will be served afterward in the gazebo.
Summer is almost here, and that means that the museum’s hours will soon be expanding. Beginning on Saturday, June 1, the museum will switch to its summer hours of Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These hours will last through the months of June, July and August.
The arrival of summer also means that the historic Sherry-Butt House Museum will be opening for tours. The House is open from 1-5 p.m. on summer Saturdays and Sundays, plus Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. Opening day is Saturday, May 25.
