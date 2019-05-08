May is Historic Preservation Month in Wisconsin, a time to focus our attention on historic places and how to preserve them for the future. Vernon County has lots of historic buildings, and seeing these old buildings, using them, living in them, helps to connect our present day to the past.
One of our county’s historic places is the former Vernon County Normal School, which today houses the Vernon County Museum. The building was completed and opened for students in 1919, a century ago. Today the Vernon County Normal School building is on the National Register of Historic Places. The story of this building and one of its early teachers will be featured on the Vernon County Historical Society’s annual Cemetery Walk.
This year’s Cemetery Walk will be held on Sunday, June 2, at 4 p.m., at the Viroqua Cemetery. The theme of the walk is “centennials," including the centennial of the Normal School building. A costumed actor will portray the part of Grace Dinsdale, later Grace Lindemann, who taught at the Normal School from 1912 to 1922.
In 1912, when Grace was first hired, the Vernon County Teachers Training School (as it was also called) met on an upper floor of the Viroqua High School building. This school for teaching teachers had begun four years earlier, and by 1912 it was bursting at the seams. Grace became the First Assistant in the fall of 1913, and she and the principal, A.E. Smith, then taught most of the classes for several years.
In the fall of 1917, the Vernon County Board voted to construct a school building for the Normal School, so it could move out of the high school and into its own space. The work went slowly because of the war and the influenza epidemic, which both caused shortages of labor and materials. Finally, on September 15, 1919, the brand new Vernon County Normal School building opened up.
Grace Dinsdale taught at the school until her marriage to local banker Henry Lindemann in the fall of 1922. Learn more about her life and about the Normal School at the Cemetery Walk on June 2.
And here’s another date to put on your calendar: Saturday, July 27, will be the date of a Normal School building Centennial Celebration. We’ll hold an open house at the museum from 1-4 p.m. More details to come.
