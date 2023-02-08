February is Black History Month, and a good time to emphasize that we are always looking to increase our knowledge about the history of African Americans in Vernon County. For example, we are wondering if any communities in Vernon County were “sundown towns,” refusing to allow Black people to live in that community or even spend the night there – they had to be gone when the sun went down.

We haven’t found any evidence of sundown towns in Vernon County. Do you know of any laws or customs in this county that would have made a local village or city a “sundown town”? Contact us if you are aware of any such rules from years past. You can reach us at 608-637-7396, or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.

Viroqua was apparently not a sundown town in the late 1800s. Last summer several local people made donations to help erect a small gravestone in the Viroqua Cemetery for the previously-unmarked graves of three African Americans – mother, father, and daughter – who lived and died in Viroqua in the late 19th century.

Jefferson and Lottie Craft are possibly the only formerly enslaved people buried in the Viroqua Cemetery, and Jefferson is recorded as having served in the Civil War with Co. G of the 2nd Wisconsin Cavalry, probably as a horse-handler rather than as a soldier. Their daughter Delia was only 5 when she died.

Now we are beginning to make plans for an event to dedicate this new gravestone. We would like to partner with members of the Black community in Vernon County, and the Black community with ties to Vernon County, to work on this project. Please contact us if you are interested in being a part of this.

Remember that applications are now available at the museum for the 2023 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Awards. The Wisconsin State Fair annually honors families who have dedicated their lives to Wisconsin farming for 100 or 150 years. Families need to provide proof of continuous family ownership of their Wisconsin farm property. Applications must be sent to the State Fair offices and postmarked by March 1.

The Vernon County Museum has new extended hours to better serve the public. The building is now open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in the winter. As always, it is also open by appointment – contact us to schedule a good time for you to come in. And are you ready for Valentine’s Day? Stop by the museum to be inspired by our exhibit of vintage valentines.