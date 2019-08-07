This summer I’ve been working on the museum’s ethnic exhibit, moving it into a new space and revising it to better reflect our county’s diversity. Many historians in the U.S. are currently working to uncover lesser-known stories, the histories of people who didn’t get to write the history books. I’m trying to add some of these hidden people and minority ethnicities to the exhibit, and one group that I’m looking at is the gypsies.
Gypsies are by definition nomadic, never staying long in one community, so they did not “settle” in Vernon County. But they did travel through here frequently in the late 1800s and early 1900s, sometimes camping in local pastures for weeks at a time. Gypsies were known to pass through and camp near Avalanche, Bloomingdale, Dell, and Viroqua.
Writer Josie Churchill of the Dell area mentioned gypsies in her books a couple of times, describing them as metal workers, horse traders, fortunetellers, musicians, beggars, and thieves. Several of the local stories that I’ve found refer to the gypsies as thieves, actually. The local stories also frequently mention the gypsies’ horse-drawn covered wagons.
Do you know anything about the groups of gypsies who passed through Vernon County 100 or more years ago? The museum is interested in collecting more information about them. Please contact us via email (museum@vernoncountyhistory.org) or by phone (637-7396).
The annual Vernon County Fair is just one month away. As always, the Vernon County Historical Society will have a booth there with a local history quiz game, so it’s time to brush up on your county history.
Adults get the hardest questions, like this one: How did Liberty Pole get its name? The answer is that a very tall liberty pole, or flag staff, was erected in the village in 1856. Raising the pole was part of a U.S. presidential campaign rally for candidate John Fremont. A flag with the candidate’s name on it was flown from the top of the pole. (Fremont lost the election.)
Teenagers are asked slightly easier questions, such as, where was the location of the first National Soil Conservation experiment? The answer is, the Coon Valley area. A Wisconsin Historical Society roadside marker, located on Hwy. 14 just west of the village of Coon Valley, provides information about this project. During the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s, local farmers focused on crop rotation, strip cropping, and other practices to conserve soil.
And finally, children are asked the easiest questions, such as this one: Name two cities in Vernon County. Answers include Hillsboro, Viroqua, and Westby. The distinctions among the Wisconsin definitions of a city, town, and village are a little blurry, but these three small communities are considered cities.
