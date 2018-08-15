Here it is the middle of August already, so summer is coming to an end. Through Aug. 31, the museum’s hours are Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Beginning Sept. 1, we will switch to fall hours, which are Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m. So, if you are planning to visit on a Saturday to do research or tour the exhibits, your time is running out, for this year at least. Of course, the museum is also open by appointment, even on weekends – call 637-7396 to make arrangements.
The Sherry-Butt House Museum is also winding down its 2018 season. The house is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays, 1-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend and including Labor Day itself. After that it will be open by appointment only until the cold weather arrives and the house is closed for the winter. If you would like to schedule a fall tour of the house, call 637-7396.
Well, the end of summer means it’s time to start thinking about the Vernon County Fair. As always, the Vernon County Historical Society will have a booth there with Vernon County history quiz questions. If you need to brush up a little on your county history, below are a few of the questions (plus their answers).
Adults are asked the hardest questions: Which Vernon County village once had a pearl button factory? Answer: Genoa. “Pearl” buttons were made from the shells of freshwater mussels harvested from the Mississippi River. Genoa was home to more than one button factory around the year 1900. Buttons like these are on exhibit at the museum.
Here’s a question we ask teenagers: True or false? Most teenagers in Vernon County in the late 1800s attended high school. Answer: false – most students left school after eighth grade. The museum has many of the poster-sized Common School diplomas that were awarded to students who graduated from eighth grade in the 19th century. A high school education was rare, and you were lucky to make it to Grade 8.
In the early 1880s, both Viroqua and Hillsboro built high schools. But if you lived in the country and wanted to attend high school, you would have to arrange for room and board in the city during the week. A few students were able to hop on a train to get to the nearest high school each day.
And here’s a question for children: Name a river in Vernon County. Answers include the Bad Axe, Kickapoo, Mississippi, Baraboo, and Pine Rivers. Sometimes a child can’t remember, but we always provide hints. More questions next week!
