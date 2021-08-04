Vernon County Museum Notes

On July 29, 1989, the Vernon County Historical Society hosted a tea for the alumni of the Vernon County Normal School/Vernon County Teachers College and the Vernon County Normal School Alumni Club was formed. Their purpose was threefold: to keep alive the memory of those who attended the college, to preserve the history of rural schools and to assist the Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS) in preserving and maintaining the Normal School, now occupied by the Vernon County Museum.

Welma Mills was elected president; Deloris Hokland, secretary and Bea Hillbo, treasurer.

The event was attended by about 375 alumni, spouses and friends who were among the first visitors to the new location for the Vernon County Museum. Many expressed their fond memories of the old school building and were pleased that it would continue to serve the county in another capacity. The oldest graduate was Olive (Shoults) Olson who graduated in 1915 when classes where held in the old brick high school which was once located on East Jefferson Street, Viroqua. The first class to attend the new Normal School graduated in 1920.

Eighty-eight persons paid a $5 membership fee and later a portion of that money was donated to the Vernon County Historical Society toward a security system for the new museum. The club continued to donate to the VCHS every year since.