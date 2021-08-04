Vernon County Museum Notes

On July 29, 1989, the Vernon County Historical Society hosted a tea for the alumni of the Vernon County Normal School/Vernon County Teachers College and the Vernon County Normal School Alumni Club was formed. Their purpose was threefold: to keep alive the memory of those who attended the college, to preserve the history of rural schools and to assist the Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS) in preserving and maintaining the Normal School, now occupied by the Vernon County Museum.
Welma Mills was elected president; Deloris Hokland, secretary and Bea Hillbo, treasurer.
The event was attended by about 375 alumni, spouses and friends who were among the first visitors to the new location for the Vernon County Museum. Many expressed their fond memories of the old school building and were pleased that it would continue to serve the county in another capacity. The oldest graduate was Olive (Shoults) Olson who graduated in 1915 when classes where held in the old brick high school which was once located on East Jefferson Street, Viroqua. The first class to attend the new Normal School graduated in 1920.
Eighty-eight persons paid a $5 membership fee and later a portion of that money was donated to the Vernon County Historical Society toward a security system for the new museum. The club continued to donate to the VCHS every year since.
The 1991 reunion included a dedication of the newly furnished Native American room in the museum and plaques honoring Life Members and Donor Members. In addition, 1941 VCHS charter members of the VCHS, Lawrence and Gladys Froiland were recognized.
Reunions were held every year since 1989 except for 2020 due to the pandemic. Sadly, 2021 marks the end of the Teachers College Alumni Club. Due to dwindling membership, the group has disbanded. A final dinner was held at Borgens Café, Westby, on July 24 with members of the Vernon County Historical Society in attendance to show their appreciation.
From 1920 to 1971, nearly 2,000 students graduated from the Vernon County Normal School. These new teachers filled a need for educating our youth, many of them going on to teach in rural schools and some who furthered their education, taught in larger city or town schools. Many students have commented that they received excellent instruction at the Normal School and have fond memories of their time there. The Vernon County Historical Society, which oversees the nuseum housed in the former school, salutes all teachers and will strive to preserve the school as well as continue to tell their stories.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the VCHS will be holding a grill-out at Nelson Agri-Center, Viroqua. Stop over to for a brat or hot dog and support your county museum!