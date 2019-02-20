Prohibition was on the minds of Vernon County people 100 years ago. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibited the making, moving, and selling of alcohol. This amendment was ratified by the required number of states in January 1919, with the stipulation that the law would go into effect one year later, in January 1920.
This law was the result of years of effort by temperance groups. The word temperance means “moderation,” and in this context it means moderation in drinking alcohol, or, more usually, total abstinence. The temperance movement in the United States began in New England in the early 1800s. Many of Vernon County’s 19th-century white settlers came from New England, bringing temperance ideas with them. Norwegian immigrants were also frequently temperance people.
Vernon County was home to chapters of several temperance societies, including the Independent Order of Good Templars and the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. Temperance organizations were established in Vernon County communities with large populations of Yankee and Norwegian settlers, such as De Soto, Esofea, Readstown, Viola, Viroqua and Westby.
But of course many people were opposed to Prohibition – brewers and saloon-keepers, for example. The Wisconsin Historical Society says that most communities in Wisconsin had at least one brewery operating by the 1890s. Was that true here in Vernon County? Hillsboro had a brewery then, and has one again today, but I don’t know of any breweries in other villages or cities in our county. Let us know if your community had a brewery 100 or more years ago.
German immigrants were a driving force in the anti-Prohibition movement, as were Irish and Bohemian immigrants. Vernon County had communities of all of these ethnic groups a century ago.
There are lots of interesting stories to be told around this issue. As we mark the centennial of Prohibition, we look forward to exploring local temperance movements and the effects of Prohibition on Vernon County.
A brief history of poverty and its solutions in the Coulee Region will be the subject of the next free monthly program at the museum. Hetti Brown of Couleecap will talk about that organization’s 50 years of fighting poverty in this area. The program will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, in the museum’s conference room. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.