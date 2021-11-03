Vernon County Museum Notes

Something that you might not have learned in school is that African Americans from Wisconsin served in the Civil War, both in the state regiments and in the United States Colored Infantry, including men from Vernon County’s own Cheyenne Valley. Wisconsin military historian Jeff Kannel published a book on the subject just last year, “Make Way for Liberty: Wisconsin African Americans in the Civil War.” The book features several stories of Cheyenne Valley soldiers.

We are fortunate that Jeff Kannel will be the featured speaker at the Vernon County Historical Society’s annual luncheon, providing us with a valuable history lesson. The luncheon will be Sunday, Nov. 14, gathering at 12:30 p.m. with the meal served at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Viroqua VFW Post 3032, located at 751 S. Washington Ave. in Viroqua.

The theme of the luncheon is country schools, in celebration of our new book “Country Schoolhouses of Vernon County.” The meal will be a “school lunch” of sandwich, salad, chips, and cookie, each meal individually packed in a brown paper sack. In light of the ongoing pandemic, you are encouraged to wear a mask when not eating. Tables will be arranged to put extra space between attendees.

A highlight of this annual event is the presentation of special awards to volunteers, and we are pleased to announce that Janet Welch will be given the 2021 Volunteer of the Year award. Janet is the VCHS’s volunteer coordinator, scheduling the daily volunteers who work at the museum. She has done this work for several years and has continued right through the pandemic, calling to cancel those scheduled to work during the shut-down and then calling to re-schedule when we were able to open up again. Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization, and we are grateful for Janet’s work.

The Lifetime Achievement award will go to Donna Knower this year. Donna is the manager of the historic Sherry-Butt House, located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, having worked to help preserve and interpret the house since the VCHS first bought it decades ago. She also has served on the VCHS Board for many years, frequently holding the position of secretary. And she is known for making and wearing her own period costumes, including Civil War and World War I era dresses, adding something special to many of our events.

Everyone is invited to attend the annual luncheon. The cost is $10 per person. Please contact the museum by Nov. 8 to make your reservation, calling 608-637-7396, or emailing museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.

