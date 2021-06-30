Vernon County Museum Notes

The Vernon County Museum would like to introduce a new exhibit entitled “Nuclear Power in Vernon County.” The exhibit is featured on the third floor of the museum, accessible by elevator.

In the mid 1950s, the focus of nuclear power was not as a destructive force but as a power source. The cost of nuclear power was considered to be a less costly option than coal or oil. In 1958, the first electric-generating plant to use nuclear power began operation in Shippingport, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Dairyland Power, based in Genoa, was considered early on as a site for a nuclear reactor by the Atomic Energy Commission. At the time it was the largest Rural Electrification Administration