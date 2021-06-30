Vernon County Museum Notes

The Vernon County Museum would like to introduce a new exhibit entitled “Nuclear Power in Vernon County.” The exhibit is featured on the third floor of the museum, accessible by elevator.
In the mid 1950s, the focus of nuclear power was not as a destructive force but as a power source. The cost of nuclear power was considered to be a less costly option than coal or oil. In 1958, the first electric-generating plant to use nuclear power began operation in Shippingport, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Dairyland Power, based in Genoa, was considered early on as a site for a nuclear reactor by the Atomic Energy Commission. At the time it was the largest Rural Electrification Administration
financed generation cooperative in the nation. For a cooperative serving such a large area, a boiling water reactor was an attractive alternative to the high cost of coal or oil. In March 1962, Dairyland acquired the site just south of its steam-generating station and that same year signed a contract with the Atomic Energy Commission to build an $18 million boiling water reactor to power a 50,000kW generator. Construction of Wisconsin’s first nuclear reactor, the La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor (LACBWR) by Milwaukee’s Allis-Chalmers Corporation began in in June 1962. Due to several delays, full-time operation of the plant did not begin until May 1970. Due to economic reasons, high cost of operation of the LACBWR versus lower cost of the coal-fueled plant, the LACBWR was shut down in April 1987.
For more detailed information and a look at photos and objects used by plant workers, consider a visit to the museum to view this and other interesting exhibits such as those about agriculture, music, tobacco and Viroqua schools.
Museum hours for the summer are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment. Contact us at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org or 608-637-7396 to make an appointment.