Vernon County Museum Notes

Do you enjoy eating lefse? Have you ever visited Norway, or dreamed of doing so? If you love everything Norwegian, then you’ll want to come to two upcoming events that will focus on Norwegian-American culture and genealogy. Liv Marit Haakenstad of Norway is traveling to Vernon County in early September, and will speak at the Vernon County Museum on Sept. 7 and 8.

Liv is a genealogist who has written several books and dozens of articles on Norwegian genealogy and emigration. She has visited Vernon County before and is a popular speaker here. On this trip she will be speaking around the area a number of times, giving programs on different subjects related to Norway and Norwegian genealogy.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m., Liv Marit will present a program on the topic of Norwegian cultural traditions. Her focus will be on celebrations, including those brought to the U.S. by Norwegian immigrants, such as holiday and religious traditions. This free public program will be held at the museum in the first-floor conference room. Everyone is welcome to attend.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m., Liv will be the guest speaker at the monthly genealogy class. She will talk about how to read Old Norwegian script when doing research with old records. Older documents in the Norwegian language are written in a style of script that is unfamiliar to us today, and this class will help you to decipher it.

The genealogy class will be held at the museum in the first-floor conference room. New students are always welcome. Classes are free to members of the Vernon County Historical Society, and $5 for non-members.

Liv Marit has just published a new book, “A Guide to Norwegian Genealogy, Emigration, and Transmigration.” She’ll bring copies of her book to sell at the program on Sept. 7 and at the class on Sept. 8.

The museum is now on its fall hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. The historic Sherry-Butt House museum ends its summer season on Labor Day. The house will be open for tours on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend, from 1 to 5 p.m.. After Labor Day, the house will be open by appointment only during the fall, before it closes for the winter season.