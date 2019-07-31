The topic of immigration has been in the news a lot lately. Norwegian immigration of the last two centuries will be the subject of our next genealogy class. Blaine Hedberg of the Westby Area Historical Society will teach this session on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m., at the museum.
Blaine retired a few years ago from the staff of the Norwegian American Genealogical Center and Naeseth Library in Madison. His specialty there was identifying Norwegian immigration patterns of the mid 19th century. He was also the co-editor of the five-volume series, “Norwegian Immigrants to the United States, 1825-1850.” The museum has a set of these volumes in its research library for patrons to use.
Genealogy classes are held in the museum’s handicapped-accessible conference room. New students are always welcome to join the class. Vernon County Historical Society members attend for free, and nonmembers are asked to pay $5 per class.
The VCHS will again have a booth at the annual Wild West Days in Viroqua, Aug. 17 and 18. We expect to be inside a small building located near the church. Stop by to see our western-themed displays and to buy a sweet treat.
Our annual Pork Chop Dinner will be held on the lawn of the Sherry-Butt House, 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, on Friday, Aug. 23, from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $10, available that day, and funds raised will go to support the VCHS. The meal includes pork chops, baked potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, and dessert.
Summer is coming to an end, and so are the museum’s summer hours. Through the end of August, the museum is open Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m., plus Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
