Vernon County Museum Notes

The April program and the April genealogy class have both been cancelled due to the ongoing threat of epidemic. We hope to bring you these topics at a later date. As of this writing (April 3), the museum and our other historic sites are still temporarily closed. Staff and volunteers continue to keep the Vernon County Historical Society running smoothly as we work on projects and prepare for the future.
One of the projects we are currently working on, and have been working on for some time, is a book about Vernon County’s country schools. Completing the book soon is now one of our top priorities. We are particularly interested in determining which country school buildings are still standing. VCHS volunteer Harry Peterson has taken photos of many of the remaining school buildings in Vernon County, but we need information on a few more.
Several communities and individuals around the county have researched their local country schools, and we have worked to collect that information and add it to our files. But we are wondering if the schools listed below are still standing:
- Buckeye School, town of Webster;
- Cooley Valley School, town of Wheatland;
- Debello School, town of Greenwood;
- Dilly School, town of Forest;
- Kickapoo Center School, town of Kickapoo.
Often a school district had more than one building over the course of its lifetime, frequently beginning with a log structure, moving on to a wood frame building, and sometimes finishing up in a brick schoolhouse. When the country schools closed, some of the buildings were converted into homes, or workshops, or community centers, and others were abandoned. Of the buildings that were re-used, some remained in their original locations, and others were moved. We are interested in locating any of the remaining buildings for the above-named schools.
If you know the current status of any of the school buildings listed above, please contact the museum. You can call us at 637-7396, or write to us at P.O. Box 444, Viroqua, WI, 54665, or email us at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org. Thank you for your help!
