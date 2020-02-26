Vernon County Museum Notes

How did the Temple Theatre get its name? What is the connection between the Temple Theatre and the Masons? Who are the Masons? What is a Masonic Temple? These are some of the questions that will be answered at our next free public program. The program will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at the Viroqua Masonic Lodge, located above the Temple Theatre on Main Street. Note this change of venue from our usual location at the museum.
Chet Melcher, a Viroqua Mason, will begin the evening by giving a talk on the history of the Masons and the Masonic Lodge in Viroqua. This will be followed by a tour of the lodge rooms, with their ornately-painted walls and century-old furnishings.
Masons, or “Freemasons,” are a fraternal organization, and local groups are called “lodges.” The Viroqua Masons are named the La Belle Lodge. This lodge was chartered in 1857, and Wisconsin Gov. Jeremiah Rusk (1830-1893) was one of its most famous members.
The Viroqua Masons have met in several downtown locations over the years. Their previous Masonic Temple burned down 100 years ago, in February of 1920. That building had housed several stores, including a hardware store, a shoe store, and a hat store, in addition to the Masonic Lodge rooms. Viroqua’s current Masonic Temple was built in 1921-22 on the same site on Main Street as the previous Temple.
The Order of the Eastern Star (O.E.S.), the women’s branch of the Masons, also meets at the Masonic Temple. Viroqua’s O.E.S. was first organized in 1892.
Masonic lodges were once found around Vernon County. Rockton had a lodge, and so did La Farge. The La Farge Masonic Temple building still stands and is now used as a community center.
Join us on March 3 to learn more about the history of the Viroqua Masons and their landmark building. While the entrance for the Viroqua Masonic Lodge is in plain sight, it is still easy to miss. The door is located on the far left side of the Temple building, between the Tangled Hickory wine bar and the Second Time Around clothing store. The lodge rooms are upstairs; if you have trouble climbing stairs, there is a chair lift that runs along a rail at the side of the stairway.
Everyone is welcome to attend this program. Refreshments will be served afterward.