Vernon County Museum Notes

Recently I had the opportunity to attend Wisconsin’s annual Local History and Historic Preservation Conference, hosted by the Wisconsin Historical Society. I attended several interesting lectures, and I’d like to share some of what I learned with you.
Two of my classes were about Wisconsin Indian tribes: “Our Tribal Neighbors: American Indian Nations of Wisconsin” and “Building Sustainable Collaborations with American Indian Nations”. Both were ably taught by Rebecca Comfort, who is the American Indian Nations liaison for the Wisconsin Historical Society, and is also an enrolled member of the Keweenaw Bay Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe.
The “Tribal Neighbors” lecture was a primer on Indian nations in Wisconsin. The class touched on Act 31, the Wisconsin law that grew out of the violent conflicts of the 1980’s over spearfishing rights. This act requires American Indian studies to be integrated into public education so all Wisconsinites better understand the state’s history. We also talked about the reliability of written sources on Wisconsin’s tribes, and learned that more recent sources, published in the 1990’s and onward, are generally more factual.
The “Sustainable Collaborations” workshop built on the primer class. Students were directed to the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s tribal relations website, witribes.wi.gov/, which contains an up-to-date list of tribal leader contacts based on the most recent elections in each tribe. Just as state and federal leaders change frequently, so do tribal leaders. We also learned about the new Ho-Chunk museum opening soon at 1108 Superior Ave. in Tomah.
Another lecture I attended was about “Leveraging Archaeology to Develop Place-Based Outreach and Curricular Materials.” The place used as an example was Aztalan, an archaeological site and state park located between Madison and Milwaukee. The archaeology lab at UW-Madison (schroeder.labs.wisc.edu/) has developed lesson plans focused on this place and the peoples who lived there approximately 1000 years ago. We were encouraged to choose a place in Wisconsin and then build layers of information about the place using old maps of geographic and cultural features, to talk about change over time.
I also took a class on “Oral History Roots and the Development of the LGBTQ+ Archive at UW-Madison.” This archive began collecting oral histories in 2007 and physical objects in 2015. Common themes in the archive, which focuses on the LGBTQ community in Madison, include coming-out stories, activism, places, and politics. You can learn more about this and other oral history projects at the website, library.wisc.edu/archives/exhibits/.
Contact the museum if you would like to know more about any of these subjects. Remember that the museum will be closed the week of Christmas and on New Year’s Day, but will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and Thursday, Jan. 2, from noon to 4 p.m.