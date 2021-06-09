Vernon County Museum Notes

The Vernon County Historical Society’s annual Cemetery Walk will be held this year on Sunday, June 13, at the Viroqua Cemetery, beginning at 2 p.m. at the gate. Tours will be offered on the hour at 2, 3, and 4 p.m., with the event concluding at 5 p.m. Costumed actors from the Viroqua Community Theatre will portray people who lived here a century or more ago. Suggested donation is $5, with proceeds going to the Vernon County Historical Society and the Viroqua Community Theatre.

The theme of this year’s walk is “Hidden Stories of Viroqua’s Diversity." That diversity includes strong female characters whose accomplishments have perhaps been forgotten over the years. Elizabeth Rice and Lillian Proctor were two women active in the Viroqua community long ago, and both will be featured in this year’s Cemetery Walk.

Elizabeth Chapman Slade Rice, usually known as Lizzie Rice, was a businesswoman. She operated a meat market in Viroqua with her first husband in the 1860s and 1870s, and opened a restaurant on Main Street when he died in the 1880s. In the 1890s, she had her own building constructed on Main Street, the Rice building, where she operated her restaurant, ice cream parlor, and boarding house.