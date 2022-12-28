Vernon County Museum Notes

Happy New Year! The museum is open during its regular hours throughout the holiday season – Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. If you have vacation days or visitors, stop by during those hours or schedule a time that works better for you by calling us at 608-637-7396. There are two floors of exhibits to explore, plus a research room and archives devoted to Vernon County history. Remember that there is no heat in the exhibit halls, so you will need to wear a coat during your tour upstairs at this time of year.

The Vernon County Historical Society is currently raising funds for the project of providing heat for the exhibit halls and collections storage spaces on the museum’s upper floors. We are looking into equipment possibilities and grants to install some method of heating, and additional funds to pay for utility costs. Please consider donating to this project, which will make our museum a much greater asset to the community. Checks can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 444, Viroqua, WI 54665, or click the big green “Donate” button on our website, http://vernoncountyhistory.org/.

The Vernon County Historical Society recently elected its board members for the year 2023. Officers are Dian Krause, president; Brian Ekern, vice president; Kim Cade, secretary; and Carl Lindquist, treasurer.

Returning directors are Loann Frie, Leila Holen, and Eddy Nix. New directors are Cindy Guist and Viva MacDougall. Thank you to retiring board members Brad Steinmetz and Denise Kirchoff, each of whom served several years and in countless ways.

The annual Vernon County Historical Society sweepstakes drawing was held last week, and we are pleased to announce the winners: Don Williams, fifth place; Mike Stephen, fourth place; Debbie Woodruff, third place; Paul and DeDe Eggen, second place; and Marcus Christianson, first place. We appreciate everyone who purchased tickets and helped us to make this a successful fundraiser.