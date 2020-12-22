Vernon County Museum Notes

The museum will be open during this holiday season, but with a slightly different schedule. We will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Wednesday, Dec. 23, but closed on Thursday, Dec. 24. The following week we’ll be open on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30, but closed on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Do you enjoy reading the “Pages of the Past” in the Vernon County Broadcaster? We are looking for someone new to take on the task of creating the “25 Years Ago” column, as the current writer is retiring at the end of 2020. Contact the museum if you are interested in this volunteer job. Thank you to all of the “Pages of the Past” writers for their efforts!
New members have just been welcomed onto the Vernon County Historical Society Board, and some returning members have changed to new positions. Here is the line-up for 2021: Dian Krause of Viroqua is the new president, and Denise Kirchoff of Viroqua is the new vice president. Brad Steinmetz of La Farge is continuing as secretary, and Loann Frie of Viroqua is continuing as treasurer.
New directors are Brian Ekern and Carl Lindquist, both of Viroqua. Continuing directors are Leila Holen of Westby and Donna Knower of Ferryville. Thank you to all of the VCHS Board members for their hard work!
And thank you to everyone who has supported the Vernon County Historical Society and Museum throughout this difficult year of 2020. We try to be relevant to your daily lives, to provide historical context for contemporary issues such as the pandemic and the elections. We also try to provide educational diversions, when you just want to take a break from current reality and step back in time for a little while.
We can’t do this work without you, without your enthusiasm, your volunteer hours, your monetary support. A number of our annual fundraisers could not be held this year because of the pandemic, including the Strawberry Shortcake Social and the Tour of Homes, but we were able to have several outdoor grill-outs at Nelson Ag, and those were well-received. We also had to cancel some programs and events, but those we were able to hold, such as the outdoor Women’s Suffrage Centennial party, had good community support, and we are grateful to you for that.
Now we all look forward to a better year in 2021. The shortest, darkest day of the year, Dec. 21, has just passed, and from now on each day will be a little brighter.