Vernon County Museum Notes

On Feb. 21 – 23, 1922 one of the most severe storms took place in Wisconsin, southeastern Iowa and northeastern Minnesota. In southwestern Wisconsin, during the afternoon of Feb. 21, it began to rain and by evening the temperature was 32 degrees. The storm, which continued into Wednesday, produced thunder, lightning, rain, wind, sleet and ice. Two inches-plus of ice blanketed this area and brought down trees, power lines, telephone lines and telegraph service. As the storm progressed, trees could be heard splitting apart and crashing to the ground. The far eastern portion of Vernon County, including Hillsboro, reported 4 inches of ice accumulation.

Everywhere, ice-laden trees and utility poles blocked streets and fell on homes and buildings. Hundreds of other trees were damaged. Broken utility poles caused wires to drape across the ground. Communication between neighboring communities was non-existent. Only 40 telephone poles out of 200 between Viroqua and Bud remained standing. Trains all over the area were forced off their tracks due to the accumulation of ice which stopped service for several days. It took up to 15 days for some areas to have electricity restored but the local utility was able to restore some power to downtown Viroqua by Thursday, Feb. 23.

Due to slightly higher temperatures, many valleys did not have the ice damage like higher elevations, however flooding occurred. The Kickapoo River came within 6 inches of the flood of 1907 and Soldiers Grove and Gays Mills had water in the first floor of their homes and businesses. Fortunately, frozen ground caused the water to flow away quickly without picking up too much debris.

Cleanup everywhere was hindered by very cold temperatures, sometimes at the below zero mark.

In La Crosse, some valley farms and basements were flooded. The city also was paralyzed by hundreds of miles of telephone and electrical lines down, with linemen using horses to reach main lines needing repair. Sparta was also hard hit. The St. Patrick’s Catholic Church steeple was struck by lightning but fortunately the ensuing fire was extinguished. Northern Wisconsin experienced sleet, heavy snow and blizzards as well as sub-zero temperatures. All over Wisconsin, 15,000-20,000 power, telegraph and telephone poles were brought down. Up to three feet of snow fell from Eau Claire to Green Bay. Fortunately, only two deaths were attributed to the storm.

On the lighter side, two local women, Lora (Mrs. George) Minshall and Rose (Mrs. George) Pennell, went on with their already scheduled Feb. 23rd bridge party at the newly completed Pennell residence on South Rusk Ave, Viroqua. Mrs. Minshall carefully carried the food she prepared to the Pennell home and the guests were accompanied by their husbands to the party. The card playing and serving of food was done by candlelight.

