You’ll see lots of children at the old one-room Foreaker School, 606 W. Broadway St. in Viroqua, this week and next. Viroqua third-graders will be visiting on several days to experience school life as it was lived many years ago.

The Foreaker School building was constructed on Pea Vine Hill in the town of Liberty in 1888, replacing an earlier log structure. The school closed in 1960, and then was purchased by Vernon County and was moved to its current location in Viroqua. The county still owns the building, and the Vernon County Historical Society operates it as a country schools museum. If you would like to bring your class or other group to the school, contact us at 608-637-7396.

The Syttende Mai festival will be held in Westby this weekend, May 20-21. “Syttende Mai," or “May 17," refers to Norway’s Constitution Day, which is similar to our own July 4 Independence Day. Nowadays Syttende Mai is celebrated as a festival of all things Norwegian. The Vernon County Historical Society will have a booth at the arts and crafts fair on Market Street (behind Subway) in Westby on both Saturday and Sunday. Stop by to see our “Norwegian Vocabulary” exhibit, and to shop from our selection of local history books.

The historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 27. The house is open on weekends in June, July and August, plus Memorial Day weekend in May and Labor Day weekend in September. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $5, and free for children under age 9. The house is also open by appointment – call us at 608-637-7396 to schedule a time.

The Cyrus and Margaret Butt family built the house in 1870. Today it is a showcase of what life was like in the 1890s, when the Butt family lived there. In addition there are more modern touches from the Orbec and Hilda Sherry family, who bought the house and furnishings and moved in in the 1940s. Special topics explored in exhibits include the Civil War, which Cyrus Butt fought in, and Brown Swiss cattle, which the Sherrys bred.

Save the date! On Monday, June 19, the public is invited to the Viroqua Cemetery at 6 p.m. to help dedicate the recently-erected gravestone of the Craft family. The Crafts were a Black family who lived and died in Viroqua in the late 19th century. We hope that Juneteenth will be a fitting occasion for this dedication. More details to come.