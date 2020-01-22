Vernon County Museum Notes

Vernon County consists of 21 towns, one of which is the town of Wheatland. The book "History of Vernon County, Wisconsin," published in 1884 is a wealth of information including biographical sketches, Civil War history, county and town histories, school, churches and personal recollections. Here we will give an overview of Wheatland.
The first white man to settle at Victory in the town of Wheatland was a farmer, Ira Stevens, in January 1850. Stevens was born in Canada and came to Prairie du Chien via Illinois in 1844. First known as Steven’s Landing, Victory is located on the site of his original 54 acres which Stevens claimed in the fall of 1849. The village of Victory was first occupied by French fur traders who came to trade with the Native Americans. Stevens married Eliza Decker, daughter of Moses Decker, the first settler of Viroqua. He died in 1900. At the time the village was laid out in 1852, three homes were present, the owners being Timothy Piper, Hiram Rice and a group of French traders. John Cavinee built the first hotel and H.W. McCauley opened the first store in a building erected by fur traders. Victory was an important point in the buying and shipment of grain. A large stone warehouse built by farmers was called the “Farmers Stock Warehouse” through which 100,000 bushels of wheat were passed. Two other warehouses also stored and shipped grains.
The town of Wheatland was organized in 1857 and town officers were elected. Adam Carlyle was elected chairman; Joel Shaw and Hiram Ferguson, supervisors; George G. Van Wagner, clerk; William Ferguson, assessor; C.B. Stevens, treasurer and J.C. Kurtz, school superintendent.
The first school classes were taught in the fall of 1853 by Nancy Berry, daughter of John C. Berry, near the village of Victory. By 1884 there were six schools, including one in Victory and De Soto, as well as one on the property of John Davis, called Davis school.
At one time there were three post offices in the town of Wheatland. The post office called Formosa, previously known as Winneshiek’s Landing was established on Feb. 34, 1855. Simeon D. Powers was the first postmaster. The name was changed to De Soto on April 24, 1856. The De Soto post office remains in operation. A post office at Victory was established on July 29, 1854. John C. Berry, a storekeeper, was the first postmaster. Lester J. Miller was the first postmaster at Red Mound, established on Feb. 6, 1872. It was discontinued on July 31, 1903.
De Soto, known originally as Winneshiek’s Landing was an early trading post. It was platted out as a village in 1854. Dr. James Osgood built the first home. The first sawmill was built in 1855 by A.B. Clapp and George Meade. It burned in 1862. A sawmill built in 1857 by N.S. Cate, H.M. Chamberlain and Emery Houghton was very successful. At one time it employed as many as 50 men. On average, they cut 50,000 feet of lumber per day, along with shingles and lath. Ultimately, the mill was sold to John C. Davis. Among the other businesses in De Soto was a brewery owned by Charles E. Reiter. The building had been erected by N.S. Cate in 1858 and owned by George Eckhardt. In 1884, Reiter brewed 400 barrels of beer per year.
