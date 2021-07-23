Vernon County Museum Notes

The former Hillsboro Condensed Milk Company building (which now houses the Hillsboro Brewing Company) at 206 East Madison St. in Hillsboro has just been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was placed on the Wisconsin State Register of Historic Places last winter.
The 28,000-square-foot factory was built in 1914-1915 and produced condensed milk for about 40 years. It then had a number of other uses before being transformed into the current brewery and restaurant. The building’s connection to our state’s dairy industry, and its distinctive industrial architecture, helped it to be chosen for these honors.
The Vernon County Historical Society has a busy schedule for the month of August. We’ll start by holding a cook-out at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua, Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come eat lunch for a good cause!
Then we plan to have a booth at Wild West Days in Viroqua, Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 to 5, and again on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wild West Days is celebrating its 25th year.
Our booth will include an exhibit about the Black Hawk War of 1832, which came to its tragic end here in Vernon County. Because of the war, more Native people were pushed off their lands in this region and forced to go west, and more settlers moved in and built the lifestyle now re-created at Wild West Days. You can learn more about Black Hawk from our website: http://www.vernoncountyhistory.org/blackhawk/black_hawk.php
The annual Pork Chop Dinner returns Friday, Aug. 27, on the lawn of the historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua. The dinner runs from 4 to 7 p.m. or until the food is gone. The menu will be pork chops, baked potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, and dessert, all for $10 each. Carryouts will be available.
August is the last month of regular Saturday hours at the museum for the year. Throughout August, the museum is open Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be sure to take advantage of the Saturday hours, because come September they’ll only be available by appointment.