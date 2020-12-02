Vernon County Museum Notes

All this year we have been celebrating the 150th birthday of the Sherry-Butt House. The house is located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, and is owned and operated as a museum by the Vernon County Historical Society. It is currently closed for the season, but will re-open in May. Part of our celebration has been a series of biographies of the people who lived in the home over the years, and now we have come to the final biography.
Mary Jerene Sherry was born June 26, 1926 to Orbec and Hilda Sherry, and was raised on the family farm near Viroqua. Mary completed eighth grade at Belgium Ridge, a one-room country school, participated in 4-H activities and rode horses with her father. Continuing her education at Viroqua High School, she was active in intra-murals, Student Council and class plays, graduating magna cum laude in 1944.
She enrolled at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota and received a degree in English education, just as her mother Hilda Sherry had done before her. As a student, Mary was hired by the Physical Education department to give riding lessons to other students. Her junior year, she was selected to be a counselor in the freshman dorm. Summers, Mary worked as a counselor in camps for girls in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
During that time, her parents purchased the Col. Butt farm and in the fall of 1947 built a barn on the property as well as updating the house to include plumbing, central heat, a fireplace, a modern kitchen, upstairs bathroom and extensive redecorating. They moved into the house in the spring of 1948.
After graduating from St. Olaf in 1948, Mary taught English in Rushford, Minnesota where she met and became engaged to the Mayor of Rushford, Homer Eggen. The Main Street Lutheran Church (Good Shepherd) had burned to the ground on Christmas Day in 1946 and was not yet rebuilt, so they selected the former Col. Butt home as the site for their wedding on April 10, 1949.
Mary and Homer had four children: Eric, Kathy, Peter, and Paul. The family moved several times, following Homer’s career in insurance. Mary took on several teaching and substitute teaching positions while the children were growing up and volunteered in the church and community. In 1975, she helped found and took a career counseling position at Working Opportunities for Women (WOW) in the Twin Cities. As part of her responsibilities, she wrote a column for their monthly newsletter, responding to questions sent in by their readers. In 1988 she received The Spurgeon Award for exceptional career achievements and outstanding community service in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Homer died on Dec. 31, 2003. Mary currently resides in Bloomington, Minnesota. Eric Eggen lives in White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Kathy (Eggen) Gundlach in Ames, Iowa; Peter Eggen in Battle Lake, Minnesota; and Paul Eggen in Eagan, Minnesota. The family occasionally travels to Viroqua to visit the Sherry-Butt House, and they have provided valuable information about the history of the home.
