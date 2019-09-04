The museum is now on its fall hours of Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m. These will be the museum’s hours for the next two months, through the end of October. As always, the museum is also open by appointment – contact us at 637-7396, or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org to set up a time that works for you.
Our first free public program of the fall season will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. at the museum. John Heasely of Driftless Stargazing will tell the story of the Apollo 11 spacecraft and its successful journey to the moon and back 50 years ago, in the summer of 1969.
Programs are held in the museum’s handicapped-accessible conference room. Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served afterward.
Writing your own story will be the subject of the next genealogy class. The class will meet on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the museum at 10 a.m. Karen Sherry will guide the class through a writing exercise so that you can put your stories on paper for future generations.
Maybe you’ve been meaning to record some of your memories, but you just never get around to it. Well, this will be your chance to get started. Karen will direct the class to write for a few minutes on one subject, and then a few minutes on another, and so on. By the end of the class, you’ll have several stories recorded, or at least begun.
Vernon County Historical Society members attend genealogy classes for free, and nonmembers are asked to pay $5 per session. Classes are held in the museum’s handicapped-accessible conference room. New students are always welcome.
Remember to visit the historical society’s booth at the Vernon County Fair next week. Our booth is located inside the VMH Expo building. We’ll be running our local history quiz, handing out brochures, and generally having a good time. Stop by!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.