Vernon County Museum Notes

The news comes quickly these days, flashing across a screen or blaring out of a TV or radio. An object in the museum’s collection reminds us that news once came much more slowly. That object is a “job case,” a wooden drawer divided into many compartments, with individual metal letters, numbers, symbols, and spacers inside each compartment. Instead of fingers dashing across a keyboard and hitting “print,” a news story was created with this movable type set by hand, letter by letter, before any words could be printed on a printing press.
This job case full of movable type was once used by the Vernon County Broadcaster newspaper. Each letter, number, etc., was placed in a hand-held “composing stick,” upside down and left to right, to form words and sentences. A busy office would have had many job cases for different sizes and styles of letters.
Lots of printed material was produced in this way, not just newspapers. Brochures, tickets, invoices, posters, etc., printed on just one or two pieces of paper, were called “job printing.” On display at the museum (on the second floor, in the general store exhibit) is a signboard from the Hotel Fortney advertising several Viroqua businesses of the late 19th-century, and one of the ads is for the Vernon County Censor newspaper: “Old reliable county paper, steam book and job printing house.” There’s that word “job” again.
Our job case sits on a wooden stand just outside the small room on the third floor where we store old newspapers, across from the immigration exhibit. Looking at the case, you can almost smell the printer’s ink and hear the clacking of the old printing press.
Inside the newspaper room are copies of many but by no means all of the papers that have been printed in Vernon County over the years. These newspapers are a resource for the public to use. But keep in mind that if you are interested in a specific newspaper article or image, we may well already have it clipped and filed in the museum’s extensive archives, so be sure to ask for something by subject first. We also have many local newspapers available on microfilm.
And many local newspapers are also now available online, such as at the newspapers.com website. This site is available for free use through BadgerLink, a public library resource – start by going to the Winding Rivers Library System website at wrlsweb.org, click on BadgerLink, then under “Browse by format” choose “newspapers.”
You can come see the job case and all of our other exhibits during regular museum hours, which in the summer are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.