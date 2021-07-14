Vernon County Museum Notes

The news comes quickly these days, flashing across a screen or blaring out of a TV or radio. An object in the museum’s collection reminds us that news once came much more slowly. That object is a “job case,” a wooden drawer divided into many compartments, with individual metal letters, numbers, symbols, and spacers inside each compartment. Instead of fingers dashing across a keyboard and hitting “print,” a news story was created with this movable type set by hand, letter by letter, before any words could be printed on a printing press.

This job case full of movable type was once used by the Vernon County Broadcaster newspaper. Each letter, number, etc., was placed in a hand-held “composing stick,” upside down and left to right, to form words and sentences. A busy office would have had many job cases for different sizes and styles of letters.

Lots of printed material was produced in this way, not just newspapers. Brochures, tickets, invoices, posters, etc., printed on just one or two pieces of paper, were called “job printing.” On display at the museum (on the second floor, in the general store exhibit) is a signboard from the Hotel Fortney advertising several Viroqua businesses of the late 19th-century, and one of the ads is for the Vernon County Censor newspaper: “Old reliable county paper, steam book and job printing house.” There’s that word “job” again.